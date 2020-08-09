WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — As the cleanup continues from Tropical Storm Isaias in Delaware, Gov. John Carney got a firsthand look at the widespread damage on Sunday.

After two violent storms in Delaware this week, many residents have gone four or five days without power.

Carney says it’s the worst storm damage he’s seen during his time in office.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure all the resources are here,” Carney said Sunday.

Thousands of Delmarva customers are still in the dark as the sunset Sunday.

“We are relentless, we won’t stop until everybody’s got power,” Carney said.

The power company says the combination of Tropical Storm Isaias and Friday’s storm was a one-two punch knocking out vital infrastructure.

Feeders requiring fixing before residential lines can receive power. Lineworkers from multiple states and Canada are cutting down poles and trimming branches to remove dead wires in order to redo the lines.

“Our constituents are calling us and saying ‘what’s going on?’ so we wanted to bring folks out here to show them what’s actually happening,” Carney said. “Most people have just a very localized view of the situation from where they live and that’s fine, but we have a much broader event.”

Carney assessed the aftermath in a week that saw millions of dollars in damage, massive flooding and two confirmed tornadoes — one staying on the ground for almost 30 miles.

The governor has declared a limited state of emergency.

“It enables us to do some things to bring more resources to bear to address the issues whether they’re broad or more regional or whether they’re more localized and do that as quickly as possible,” Carney said.

Meanwhile, in Dover, a video emerged showing a tornado ripping off the roof of Calvary Church.

Pastor Ryan Coon told CBS3 the congregation was able to replace and repair the roof in two days.

Calvary Church held a full service Sunday morning.