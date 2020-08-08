WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Friday evening’s storms fired up quickly and triggered a tornado warning in areas of the tri-state region. I-95 South near Naamans Road in Delaware flooded, causing very dangerous conditions for those drivers to attempt to get through.

The storm also flooded neighborhoods already saturated by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Thankfully, the damage left behind from the storm isn’t too severe but a lot of cleanup is in store for Haynes Park in Wilmington.

Kids won’t be able to play here until it’s cleaned up.

At least a dozen trees are down in Haynes Park. Some trees were uprooted and others were simply just snapped in half.

The damage happened during a tornado warning, however, it remains unclear if a tornado actually touched down.

One woman says that she received three different tornado warnings within eight minutes.

“To me, it sounded like a train, it was the loudest thing. I have never experienced anything like that in my life. It was a lot of rumbling and it was throwing our trashcans around,” Kealey Johnson said. “A tree fell down in my neighbor’s yard and on an adjacent street, a tree fell on a roof. It was the scariest thing that I’ve ever experienced.”

Eyewitness News was in New Castle earlier Friday evening where there were power outages and heavy flooding closed some roads.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis and Howard Monroe contributed to this report.