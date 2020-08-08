PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers star Ben Simmons will reportedly undergo surgery on his injured left knee. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons will undergo surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee.
Wojnarowski also reports that team sources say it would take a deep run into the playoffs to keep the door open for a possible return.
Simmons suffered the injury in the third quarter of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Washington Wizards.
After putting up a strong outing in the team’s opening loss against Indiana, Simmons struggled in a win over San Antonio, fouling out with just eight points. He was 2-10 from the field in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards prior to the injury.
The Sixers next game is scheduled for Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
