CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:ben simmons, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers star Ben Simmons will reportedly undergo surgery on his injured left knee. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons will undergo surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee.

Wojnarowski also reports that team sources say it would take a deep run into the playoffs to keep the door open for a possible return.

Simmons suffered the injury in the third quarter of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Washington Wizards.

After putting up a strong outing in the team’s opening loss against Indiana, Simmons struggled in a win over San Antonio, fouling out with just eight points. He was 2-10 from the field in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards prior to the injury.

The Sixers next game is scheduled for Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Comments