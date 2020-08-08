PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Red Cross is sheltering more than 350 people across our region after another round of thunderstorms Friday flooded neighborhoods already saturated by Tropical Storm Isaias. Friday’s storm triggered the evacuation of an apartment building in Avondale, Chester County.
The Red Cross says the evacuation put an additional 60 people into shelters, bringing the total to more than 350.
Since Tuesday, the Red Cross has received more than 200 calls for assistance from residents of flooded homes. They say the majority are from Philadelphia’s Eastwick section, as well as Delaware County.
Red Cross disaster workers are providing care and comfort to those affected by the flooding. They are helping in shelters, serving meals, distributing clean up supplies and providing health services in shelters.
Clean up kits are also being distributed through the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management at Penrose Elementary School, 2515 S. 77th St. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday.
