CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was critically wounded after being shot three times in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Marshall Street.

Authorities say the man was shot once in his abdomen, once in his buttocks and once in his thigh.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

There are no arrests at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments