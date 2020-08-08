Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many people, pets are like family members and according to a Wallethub survey, Philadelphia is among the top 50 pet-friendly cities. The city of Brotherly Love was ranked as the 49th most pet-friendly city.
WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities using 25 metrics, including the cost of veterinary care and dog insurance, access to pet businesses and the number of dog parks.
Tampa, Florida and Austin, Texas were ranked as the top two cities.
To see the full list, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.