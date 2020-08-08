Comments
SEAFORD, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a bar in Seaford overnight. Police were called to The Woodshed Bar and Package Store at 22588 Bridgeville Highway for a report of a fight around 1 a.m. Saturday.
When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
The man’s identity has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information on this shooting, call police at 302-741-2821. You can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
