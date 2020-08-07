PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot overnight after she and her two young children were caught in crossfire in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Investigators say the 34-year-old mother and her two kids were sitting in a parked car when two gunmen started firing at each other on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say nearly two dozen spent shell casings were found at the scene. The woman’s SUV was hit at least six times.

“Police were able to talk with her,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “She said while the vehicle was parked, she was there with her two children, she heard the gunshots, realized she was shot. She did not see who fired the shots.”

The woman was shot in the armpit and drove herself to Temple’s Episcopal Hospital for treatment. She is now recovering at home.

Her children, an 8-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were not injured.

“She had just come out of the store and they were pulling off when gunshots went off,” the victim’s mother Valerie Avent told Eyewitness News. “These people are not being considerate of other people’s lives. You know, this was a rude awakening for me, for my grandchildren to call me and say that the car was shot up, you know, because they went to get something to eat. This just really needs to stop. They need to stop these people from having guns, and just doing what they want to do and shooting when they want to shoot and killing little kids, grownups, whoever. It is ridiculous.”

Police continue to search for the suspects. If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

It has been an especially violent year when it comes it children and gun violence in the city of Philadelphia. Police tell Eyewitness News 100 kids have been shot in the city of Philadelphia since the start of the year.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.