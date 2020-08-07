PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the region continues to clean up from Tropical Storm Isaias, another round of severe weather hit the Delaware Valley Friday evening. The storms brought tornado, severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings along with them.
A tornado warning was issued and expired for several counties in our area, including Chester and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania, Salem and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey and New Castle County in Delaware.
The National Weather Service recorded a wind gust of 89 miles per hour at Seabrook Farms in South Jersey during the storms.
Wow, gust to 89 mph at 7:05 PM at Seabrook Farms in South Jersey with these storms! 🌬️ #NJwx pic.twitter.com/fk6ZZb5CoB
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 7, 2020
Flash flooding report of a home taking on water in Ashland, New Castle Co., DE. @CBSPhilly #dewx
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) August 7, 2020
Several flood warnings are in effect throughout the Delaware Valley.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.