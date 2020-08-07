WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Friday evening’s storms fired up quickly and triggered a tornado warning in areas of the tri-state region. I-95 South near Naamans Road in Delaware flooded, causing very dangerous conditions for those drivers to attempt to get through.
The storm also flooded neighborhoods already saturated by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Thankfully, the damage left behind from the storm isn’t too severe but a lot of cleanup is in store for Haynes Park in Wilmington.
Kids won’t be able to play here until it’s cleaned up.
At least a dozen trees are down here in Haynes Park. Some trees were uprooted and others were simply just snapped in half.
Eyewitness News was in New Castle earlier Friday evening where there were power outages and heavy flooding closed some roads.
