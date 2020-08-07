Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed multiple times Friday morning. This happened along the 400 block of West Chew Avenue in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.
According to officials, the 38-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso.
He was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police and is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
