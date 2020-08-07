PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big changes are coming to the Philadelphia Flower Show for 2021. The annual spring tradition at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be at a new location and a new time of the year. The shifts were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the flower show will be planned for an early summer date and at an outdoor venue that will allow for social distancing and the benefits of being outside.

Details will be announced in early fall.

The 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show took visitors on a “Riviera Holiday.”

It gave everyone a glimpse at what they can expect as visitors will be immersed in the sights, sounds and tastes of the Mediterranean region.

“The best word I can describe the Flower Show is immersive and interactive. This Flower Show we have more engagement opportunities than ever before. We have carts and pop-ups, mobile learning experiences that will happen all over the floor,” Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Chief of Shows & Events Sam Lemheney said earlier this year.

The 2020 show featured a special partnership with the Principality of Monaco and its unique connection with Philadelphia.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to rekindle the very special tie that we have with the City of Philadelphia and to celebrate the spirit of Philadelphia,” Monaco Ambassador to the U.S. Maguy Maccario Doyle said.

The 2020 flower show also featured a medical marijuana exhibit for the first time.