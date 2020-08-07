CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Justo Smoker, Lancaster County, Linda Stoltzfoos, Local, Local TV

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping an Amish teen has been ordered to stand trial. A preliminary hearing was held Thursday for 34-year-old Justo Smoker.

The Lancaster County man is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos on Father’s Day.

Credit: CBS3

Investigators Building Timeline Of Events In Search For Missing Amish Teen Linda Stoltzfoos

The teen’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Smoker will be formally arraigned later this month.

Comments