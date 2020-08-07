Comments
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping an Amish teen has been ordered to stand trial. A preliminary hearing was held Thursday for 34-year-old Justo Smoker.
The Lancaster County man is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos on Father’s Day.
Investigators Building Timeline Of Events In Search For Missing Amish Teen Linda Stoltzfoos
The teen’s whereabouts remain unknown.
Smoker will be formally arraigned later this month.
You must log in to post a comment.