PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is requesting a disaster declaration in the wake of fires that destroyed businesses during rioting in Philadelphia. A number of fires were set in buildings between May 30 and June 8.
The fires caused millions of dollars in damage.
A disaster declaration would allow affected homeowners and businesses to get low-interest loans.
The governor noted “the pandemic already created significant financial hardship for businesses across the Commonwealth.”
