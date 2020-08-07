CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is requesting a disaster declaration in the wake of fires that destroyed businesses during rioting in Philadelphia. A number of fires were set in buildings between May 30 and June 8.

The fires caused millions of dollars in damage.

A disaster declaration would allow affected homeowners and businesses to get low-interest loans.

The governor noted “the pandemic already created significant financial hardship for businesses across the Commonwealth.”

