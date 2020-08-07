GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say missing 2-year-old Cristobal Lopez has been found safe in California. An Amber Alert was issued for the boy who was last seen on July 25.
The child was last seen on South Front Street in Georgetown while in the custody of his cousin. Delaware State Police issued an Amber Alert on July 27.
The cousin told investigators that Cristobal was taken by his mother, Angelina Lopez, who has an active court order stating the child should remain in the custody of the cousin.
An investigation revealed Cristobal had been taken to California.
On Friday, Pasadena Police searched a home on the 600 block of Los Robles Avenue in Pasadena, California, where Cristobal was safely found.
Police say Angelina Lopez has not been located and currently has an active warrant for felony breach of release by the Georgetown Police Department.
