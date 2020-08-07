PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The after-effects of Tropical Storm Isaias continue after a huge tree fell Friday onto power lines in Bala Cynwyd. A portion of Belmont Avenue from David Road to Colwyn Lane is closed.

The ground is so saturated that the tree lifted from its roots.

Meanwhile, cleanup continues in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood after flooding ravaged the area. It could be weeks before residents get things back to normal.

National Weather Service Confirms EF-0, EF-1 Tornadoes Barreled Through Montgomery, New Castle, Kent, Cape May Counties

When the Darby Creek overflowed its banks on Tuesday, there was little time to react.

“There’s two breezeways from the Darby Creek, it overflowed and it was coming. There were waves,” resident Milt Goodman said.

Homes and cars along 80th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Eastwick were quickly submerged by rising waters. Neighbors were left with little time to salvage basements and garages.

“It’s very exhausting, I’m getting really depressed over it,” resident Michelle Roberts said. “I don’t know what to do.”

Three days later, the daunting cleanup and drying out process is still underway with the Red Cross now assisting hundreds who have been displaced.

“We have more than 300 people staying in our Red Cross shelters last night. We’ve served about 550 meals as of last night, including hundreds of snacks to people. Today we’re out doing this damage assessment,” said Sophie Kluthe, with the Red Cross.

Isaias Power Outages Persist In New Jersey

While Goodman’s home is still habitable, he says it’s an unpleasant situation as they dig out valuables and clear out mud-soaked belongings.

“Furniture, clothes, appliances, the heater and air conditioner — we lost our whole downstairs. I guess all of us did,” Goodman said.

The Office of Emergency Management has set up a headquarters at Penrose Elementary School for people that need help.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Philabundance are also giving away food boxes to those in need.