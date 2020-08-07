TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Utilities in New Jersey were hoping Friday to have electricity restored to most of their customers by the weekend as crews repair damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. As of Friday, there were 337,149 homes and businesses without service mostly in Bergen, Monmouth and Atlantic counties.
Jersey Central Power and Light accounted for most of the outages, with 226,992 customers waiting for restoration. The utility said it may take until Tuesday before crews finish hooking everyone back up.
New Jersey Transit said service has been restored to most of its rail lines except for the Morris & Essex and Gladstone Branch, where crews were repairing extensive damage to signals and overhead wires.
NJ Transit’s other rail lines were operating on weekend schedules except for trains on the Atlantic City Rail Line, which were running on a regular weekday schedule.
Bus and light rail services were operating on weekday schedules.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.
You must log in to post a comment.