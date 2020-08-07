PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Friday evening’s severe weather in Philadelphia has forced the Phillies-Braves game to be postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 7, 2020
The rescheduled game will begin roughly 40 minutes after the conclusion of Sunday’s schedule 1:05 p.m. start.
Vince Velasquez was scheduled to start Friday night’s game for the Phils.
The Phillies now have six doubleheaders on the schedule and already played a seven-inning twinbill against the Yankees on Wednesday.
The Phillies have to make up a week’s worth of games because a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins forced them to take a week off after several Miami players had the virus during a weekend series in Philadelphia to open the 60-game season.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
You must log in to post a comment.