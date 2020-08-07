Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s a SummerFest Friday and it’s also National Lighthouse Day. On the East Coast, there are a number of these towering structures that provide some breathtaking views, including some famous spots down the shore.
The Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City has put together a fun way for people to celebrate the day virtually.
At 171-feet tall, it’s the third-tallest lighthouse in the country. That’s almost 17 stories and the climb takes 228 steps. It’s a small price to pay to go on one amazing journey.
