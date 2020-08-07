Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County police have a new program to help some older members of the community safe. It’s called “Senior Watch.”
The goal is to identify people in Camden who could be exposed to extreme conditions so officers can periodically check on them.
“We realize that seniors are a very vulnerable part of our community and they need as much protection as we can provide them so we will check on them based on different criteria,” Capt. Zsakhiem James said.
Some of the situations when officers will check on program participants include a public health crisis like COVID-19 and weather emergencies.
In order to qualify for the program, you have to be 70 years or older or disabled and live alone.
You can sign up by clicking here.
