PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of a 6-year-old girl in West Philadelphia. It happened Wednesday night on the 900 block of 42nd Street.
Police say the girl was playing with friends when she got caught in the crossfire of a shooting.
She was shot in the chest and was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
If you have any information about the shooting, you’re urged to call police.
