PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal weather officials say the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a record start. So they have revised the hurricane forecast.
It comes as the Delaware Valley continues to clean up from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration now says the 2020 season will likely bring some 19 to 25 storms. We’ve already had nine.
Greek letters will be used for storm names if there are more than 25.
That happened in 2005 — Katrina and Wilma were among the devastating storms that year.
