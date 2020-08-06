CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The second and third suspects in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy in West Philadelphia over the weekend are now in custody. Police say 27-year-old Damar Jones turned himself in at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Jones is facing murder and related charges.

A second suspect, 30-year-old Michael Banks, was arraigned overnight and is facing murder and related charges, police say.

Philadelphia police say 7-year-old Zamar Jones was caught in the crossfire of a shootout while he played on his front porch on Saturday evening. At least 16 shots were exchanged.

Zamar was shot in the head and died on Monday.

Banks has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 26.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Linder, has also been charged in the shooting.

Meanwhile, an emergency community meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at 200 North Simpson Street to address the recent violence. Attendees are asked to bring a mask and chair.

