PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The second and third suspects in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy in West Philadelphia over the weekend are now in custody. Police say 27-year-old Damar Jones turned himself in at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Jones is facing murder and related charges.
A second suspect, 30-year-old Michael Banks, was arraigned overnight and is facing murder and related charges, police say.
Philadelphia police say 7-year-old Zamar Jones was caught in the crossfire of a shootout while he played on his front porch on Saturday evening. At least 16 shots were exchanged.
Zamar was shot in the head and died on Monday.
Banks has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 26.
Another suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Linder, has also been charged in the shooting.
Meanwhile, an emergency community meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at 200 North Simpson Street to address the recent violence. Attendees are asked to bring a mask and chair.
Philadelphia Cure Violence stopped by the 200 block North Simpson Street where 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot. They’re hoping to engage the block in a dialogue that will stop the senseless killings in their communities. pic.twitter.com/ZftOQ3IVRQ
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) August 3, 2020
