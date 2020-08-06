WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Utility crews are working as fast as they can to restore power in South Jersey. Tens of thousands are still in the dark, two days after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through.

People still without power are doing what they can to stay busy, save their food and wait until the lights come back on.

“We’ve got water and ice stations here,” PSEG Senior Supervisor Dave Ahrens said.

“On top of the ice and the water that they’re giving, I’m spending a lot of money on ice,” Willingboro resident Keith Crump said.

Some residents have been without electricity for more than 48 hours. PSEG workers are handing out helpful items in Willingboro, Burlington County.

“The amount of wind and damage that came through in the relative short time it did was unprecedented for this time,” Ahrens said.

Officials say 25,000 properties are still without power, including 5,000 in Willingboro alone.

“They said Friday, but I’m not really sure,” Willingboro resident Elaine Lowe said.

“Kind of inconvenient emptying out your freezer and trying to save all your food and stuff like that,” Crump said,

PSEG has almost 10,000 remaining outages to fix, with crews working around the clock. More than 120,000 customers are without power two days after Isaias ripped through the Garden State.

Downed lines and entangled tree limbs are still visible.

In Cherry Hill, a tree brought down power lines and dragged someone’s siding with it.

Those still in the relative dark are growing impatient but are understanding.

“Reading and playing and doing what we have to do. There’s nothing that you can do. It could be worse, I could have a tree in my house,” Lowe said.

Times for power to be restored are a little all over the place but many updates from PSEG say power should be restored by Friday. In some cases, as late as Monday.