PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Thursday that guard/forward Ben Simmons is currently listed as out after an MRI revealed a knee injury that the two sides are discussing treatment options for.
“An initial examination and MRI have confirmed that Ben Simmons suffered a subluxation of the left patella (knee cap) in yesterday’s game against Washington,” said the Sixers in a statement. “He is listed as out, treatment options are currently being considered and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”
Simmons suffered the injury in the third quarter of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Sixers went on to win 107-98 to improve their record to 2-1 inside the bubble.
After putting up a strong outing in the team’s opening loss against Indiana, Simmons struggled in a win over San Antonio, fouling out with just eight points. He was 2-10 from the field in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards prior to the injury.
The Sixers next game is scheduled for Thursday night against the Orlando Magic with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. EST.
