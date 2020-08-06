Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a big day for the Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. The hotel at 17th and Sansom Streets is reopening Thursday after the pandemic shut it down in March.
During the closure, Sofitel says it renovated the guest rooms and implemented new safety measures.
Those measures include mandatory health screenings for all guests and employees and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
Guest and employees must also wear face masks.
