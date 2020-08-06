Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Zoo is welcoming a new addition – a Caribbean Flamingo chick! This is the first time in more than 20 years this species of flamingo has hatched at the zoo.
The little bird is about six-inches-tall and will eventually grow to be five-feet-tall. It will transition from a gray fluffy down to a grayish-pink plumage, eventually turning to a vibrant pink.
The chick, which hatched last month, needs a name. The zoo has narrowed it down to three Spanish choices: “Rosado” which means pink, “Alto” which means tall and “Flaco” which is Spanish for slim or thin.
You can cast your vote until 5 p.m. Sunday at https://philadelphiazoo.org/flamingo/.
You must log in to post a comment.