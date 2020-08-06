PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Strong storms moved across South Jersey and Delaware, prompting several severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings on Thursday. The severe threat has diminished, but flood concerns remain a factor as more rain is expected later.
A stalled frontal boundary just to our south will slowly lift north and continue to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms. It does look like we will catch a break from the storms, but storms will fire up again by the afternoon hours.
The most coverage will be across the shore, South Jersey and Delaware. The already saturated grounds may still be overwhelmed from Tuesday’s tropical storm, leading to flooding in spots as rain moves over these areas.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Chester, Montgomery, Delaware, Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Cumberland Counties, as well as all of Delaware until Friday morning.
More showers and storms will form along and near this stalled front on Friday, before departing in time for the weekend.
High pressure to dominate this weekend into early next week yielding generally quiet conditions save for a few spotty pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, especially on Saturday.
