PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A stalled frontal boundary just to our south will slowly lift north and generate scattered showers and thunderstorms, both in the morning and afternoon on Thursday. The most coverage will be across the shore, South Jersey and Delaware.
The already saturated grounds may still be overwhelmed from Tuesday’s tropical storm, leading to flooding in spots as rain moves over these areas.
There’s a marginal risk of severe weather for Central and Southern Delaware. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for parts of South Jersey.
Severe thunderstorm warning was just issued for Salem and Cumberland counties in NJ. Heavy rain moving in now. https://t.co/u7SI14cbPh
— Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) August 6, 2020
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Chester, Montgomery, Delaware, Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Cumberland Counties, as well as all of Delaware until Friday morning.
More showers and storms will form along and near this stalled front on Friday, before departing in time for the weekend.
High pressure to dominate this weekend into early next week yielding generally quiet conditions save for a few spotty pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, especially on Saturday.
