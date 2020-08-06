PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Internet access has been a hot topic for Philadelphia parents after the city’s school district announced plans to go completely virtual through November. Mayor Jim Kenney and Superintendent Dr. William Hite are expected to make a major announcement regarding internet access during the city’s 1 p.m. briefing Thursday.

Superintendent Hite was tight-lipped about the mayor’s announcement during a press briefing this morning. But, he did say he was pleased with the plan.

The school district faced challenges earlier this year when school buildings had to close. They spent about $11 million to purchase thousands of Chromebooks for students that did not have them.

But reliable internet service has been noted as a major barrier for some students to successfully stay engaged with virtual education options.

The school year will be all-virtual through at least the first marking period in mid November.

The school district and the city have been trying to come up with internet access solutions.

Ideas that have been discussed in the past include setting up internet access in recreation centers and other city sites.

You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly at 1 p.m.