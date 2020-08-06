PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community members in West Philadelphia organized an emergency meeting Thursday following the shooting death of 7-year-old Zamar Jones. Zamar is just one of 100 children shot so far this year in the city.

According to the statistics, gun violence is increasing in Philadelphia and residents say they are looking to move out of the city in hopes of their lives being spared. Thursday night’s emergency community meeting was meant to address some of those concerns.

“It disheartens me to answer your question that folks say that they wanna move because this is our home and we need them to stay and feel safe,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

As the City of Brotherly Love continues to bleed out due to senseless gun violence, city leaders, including the police commissioner, gathered with residents on the 200 block of Simpson Street to address the violence.

It’s the same block where 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot and killed. Police have arrested all three suspects in Zamar’s killing.

“They’re going to be held without bail. I can tell you that they’re going to be prosecuted vigorously, justly,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Though arrests have been made, a community who loved that little boy is still hurting.

“When it happened, I ran down there and I seen it, and it’s something that I’m never going to forget,” neighbor Shainee Minor said.

Minor says she’s happy to see city officials concerned about the violence in her neighborhood but says the mindset of those on the streets has to change in order to curb the violence.

“Now I won’t even let my child outside. She’s scared to come around here, to play with her friends. She’s telling me she doesn’t want no more of her friends to die. So how do you think I feel as a mom, hearing that from an 8-year-old?” Minor said.

It’s not a good feeling and something has to give.

Outlaw thanked those who came out and reminded the crowd any resolution, prevention and reduction must be centered in the community and driven by the community.