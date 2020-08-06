STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — There will be no fans at Penn State Football games this season. Due to the current restrictions because of the health pandemic, there will be no fans at any fall sports events, including football.
“As of today, the current large group gatherings guidance from the Governor’s office limits capacity to 250 people for outside events and 25 people for inside events,” Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said. “Therefore, under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas of our facilities. We continue to work with the Governor’s office to discuss, and possibly be prepared for the opportunity to have spectators at our fall Penn State sporting events.”
The announcement comes just a day after the Big Ten announced the 2020 football schedule.
Barbour says PSU remains hopeful student-athletes will play in the fall.
Penn State plans to welcome fans into sporting events should the state guidelines revise and accommodate large gatherings at events.
“Let me be clear; we will only enact these plans should the orders currently in place by the Governor and the PA Department of Health accommodate such activity based on conditions and public health advice,” Barbour said.
But the university’s main concern is the health of the student-athletes.
The university is offering Penn State Football season ticket holders three options for their 2020 ticket payment. Season ticket holders can:
- Convert Your 2020 Football Season Ticket Purchase into a Tax-Deductible Donation
- Season ticket holders can opt to turn their entire 2020 football season ticket (ticket and seat contribution) and parking cost into a tax-deductible donation to the Levi Lamb Fund.
- Season ticket holders who are paid in full will be guaranteed a price freeze for their 2021 football season ticket(s). A seat contribution will still be required in 2021, but will also be frozen at the 2020 contribution levels.
- Additional benefits for choosing this option include:
- In the event the Governor’s orders regarding large group gatherings changes, you will get priority access to seats based on NLC Priority Points.
- 100 NLC Priority Points (equivalent to a $5,000 donation).
- Extended payment plan for 2021 football season tickets.
- Exclusive Enter to Win opportunities throughout the year.
- Rollover to 2021 Football Season Tickets
- Season ticket holders can opt to roll over their 2020 football season ticket (ticket price only) and parking payment to their 2021 football season tickets and parking.
- The 2020 football seat contributions will be converted to a tax-deductible donation to the Levi Lamb Fund.
- Season ticket holders who are paid in full will be guaranteed a price freeze for their 2021 football season ticket(s). A seat contribution will still be required in 2021, but will also be frozen at the 2020 contribution levels.
- Additional benefits to choosing this option include:
- In the event the Governor’s orders regarding large group gatherings changes, you will get priority access to seats based on NLC Priority Points.
- 50 NLC Priority Points (equivalent to a $2,500 donation).
- Extended payment plan for 2021 football season tickets.
- Exclusive Enter to Win opportunities throughout the year.
- Request a Full Refund
- Season ticket holders can opt to request a full refund of their 2020 football season ticket (ticket price only) and parking payment.
- The 2020 football seat contributions will be converted to a tax-deductible donation to the Nittany Lion Club’s Levi Lamb Fund.
- Season ticket holders who request a refund will retain their season ticket holder status in the renewal process for 2021, but will not be guaranteed their 2020 seat locations and parking for the 2021 football season.
