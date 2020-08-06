STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — There will be no fans at Penn State Football games this season. Due to the current restrictions because of the health pandemic, there will be no fans at any fall sports events, including football.

“As of today, the current large group gatherings guidance from the Governor’s office limits capacity to 250 people for outside events and 25 people for inside events,” Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said. “Therefore, under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas of our facilities. We continue to work with the Governor’s office to discuss, and possibly be prepared for the opportunity to have spectators at our fall Penn State sporting events.”

The announcement comes just a day after the Big Ten announced the 2020 football schedule.

Barbour says PSU remains hopeful student-athletes will play in the fall.

Penn State plans to welcome fans into sporting events should the state guidelines revise and accommodate large gatherings at events.

“Let me be clear; we will only enact these plans should the orders currently in place by the Governor and the PA Department of Health accommodate such activity based on conditions and public health advice,” Barbour said.

But the university’s main concern is the health of the student-athletes.

The university is offering Penn State Football season ticket holders three options for their 2020 ticket payment. Season ticket holders can: