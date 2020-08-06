PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Tugboats have hauled away the barges that broke loose during Tropical Storm Isaias and lodged itself under the Vine Street Expressway Bridge. Three tugboats and one crew boat were brought in Thursday morning to remove the barges.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-676 have reopened.
The Army Corps of Engineers was using the barge to dredge the Schuylkill River when it came loose in the rain-swollen river during Isaias on Tuesday.
Inspectors have not found any serious structural damage to the span, transportation officials said. A bracket that was bent will need to be replaced after the barge is freed but that was not threatening the bridge. Those repairs will be made at a later date.
SEPTA resumed commuter rail service that was suspended as a precaution when the barge hit the bridge.
