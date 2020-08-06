Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy received a sweet surprise in South Philadelphia Thursday. Micah Harrigan’s lemonade stand captured national brand attention from Splenda.
Micah runs Micah’s Mixx, a lemonade stand at the corner of 23rd and Sigel Streets. He offers a variety of sugar-free flavors, all made with Splenda.
Today, Splenda surprised him with a $1,000 college scholarship, a year’s worth of Splenda and a bike to make his stand mobile.
Congrats, Micah!
