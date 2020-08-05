PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Across the region, cleanup is underway following Tropical Storm Isaias, and many home and car owners are dealing with the aftermath of downed trees. If you’ve experienced tree-related damage, Eyewitness News has information on filing an insurance claim for repairs.

There’s always a lot of confusion when it comes to these types of claims so here’s what you need to know.

Trees down in yards, on houses and on top of cars — it’s inevitable after a powerful storm. But what’s covered by your insurance and what’s not depends on a number of factors.

If your tree falls on your house, your insurance company will pay for the removal of the tree from your home and repairs to your home.

If your tree falls on your neighbor’s house, your neighbor’s homeowner policy is going to be responsible. It’s considered an act of God and your neighbors should file a claim with their insurance company and vice versa.

If a tree falls in your yard but doesn’t hit anything, in most cases, it’s up to you to pay for its removal.

Finally, if your car gets hit by a tree or damaged by flying limbs, you need to file a claim under your vehicle’s comprehensive coverage.

So if you have a tree that’s in bad shape — maybe it has stress cracks, weak branches, or hollowed or decayed areas — and you don’t do anything about it, you could be held liable if it comes crashing down.

So if you dodged a bullet this time around, you may want to deal with those dangerous trees now before your luck runs out.