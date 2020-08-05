Comments
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Towamencin Township police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl. Police say Eliza Talal, who is autistic and nonverbal, was last seen on the 2000 block of Spring Valley Road, around noon Tuesday.
Police say she left the home at the height of the storm.
She is 3’6” tall and weighs around 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white onesie T-shirt with short sleeves and no shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Towamencin Township Police Department at 215-368-7606.
You must log in to post a comment.