CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood. It happened on the 900 block of North 42nd Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Police say the girl was shot in the chest. She is currently in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments