PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood. It happened on the 900 block of North 42nd Street shortly after 9 p.m.
BREAKING: @PhillyPolice confirm 6 yo shot once in chest. Currently in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. @PPDCommish en route to update us. Happened before 930p on 900blk of N 42nd St in Belmont pic.twitter.com/w5PFZfPJyT
Police say the girl was shot in the chest. She is currently in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
