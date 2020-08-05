PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Tauchman’s tiebreaking double in the seventh inning sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and a split of their seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday.

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler and lead the “visiting” Phillies to an 11-7 victory over the Yankees in the opener, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak.

Due to a late schedule change, the Yankees were the “home” team for the first game — even in Philadelphia.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in the nightcap, allowing one run on Luke Voit’s homer and three hits in six innings. He gave way to Tommy Hunter after throwing 88 pitches, and the Yankees quickly took advantage.

Giancarlo Stanton and Voit greeted Hunter (0-1) with consecutive singles. Tauchman lined a double to right-center for a 2-1 lead. Gio Urshela’s single made it 3-1, chasing Hunter.

Adam Morgan entered with the bases loaded and got a strikeout and double-play grounder. But the Phillies couldn’t rally against Zack Britton, who got three outs for his fifth save in five tries.

Adam Ottavino (2-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win.

Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga allowed one run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings. Four relievers held Philadelphia scoreless for the final 4 2/3 innings.

Nola hadn’t pitched since the season opener on July 24 because the Phillies had a week off following a COVID-19 outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who started opening weekend in Philadelphia.

In the first game, Wheeler (2-0) yielded three runs — two earned — and six hits over six innings in his second start since signing a $118 million, five-year deal in free agency.

“It’s a tough lineup,” Wheeler said. “You have to make pitches and execute.”

Aaron Judge hit his seventh homer in just the 10th game of the season for the Yankees, who made the Phillies turn to closer Hector Neris for the final out after they took an eight-run lead into the last inning.

New York beat the Phillies 6-3 Monday night in the Bronx but rain postponed Tuesday’s game, forcing the teams to play a home-and-home twin bill in Philly.

The Yankees wore their road gray uniforms and sat in the visitors’ clubhouse in the first game. A hype video for the Yankees played on the video screen before the game.

When they took the field, the public address announcer said: “Your New York Yankees.” Phillies fans standing outside the stadium beyond center field booed that announcement.

Yankees hitters also heard their walk-up music when they came to the plate.

New York lefty J.A. Happ (0-1) gave up four runs on three hits and six walks over three innings in his first career loss versus the Phillies. Happ entered 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA against his former team.

“I tried to be aggressive throughout, maybe tried a little too hard,” Happ said. “Made some pitches and didn’t get the benefit of a doubt. I have to make them put the ball in play. I have to force the issue better than I did.”

Even though fans aren’t permitted in the ballpark, they made plenty of noise from the streets. Someone rang a cowbell and another person played the drums on and off for a few innings, including nonstop for several minutes in the fifth.

“You hear them,” Wheeler said. “It’s pretty cool.”

After Brett Gardner lined a two-run homer to right on an 0-2 pitch in the second to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead, Happ lost control in the third.

Happ walked Andrew McCutchen and Harper hit a two-run shot on an 0-2 pitch one out later. Happ then walked Realmuto, allowed a bloop single to Jean Segura and walked Scott Kingery. Phil Gosselin walked to force in a run and Roman Quinn’s grounder drove in another to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

Realmuto connected off Nick Nelson in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-3. The Phillies then scored six runs off Nelson in the sixth to put it away.

TOSSED

Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin was ejected by plate umpire Angel Hernandez after arguing a called third strike on Mike Ford with one out in the seventh during the opener.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, was scheduled to throw a bullpen. It’s uncertain when the lefty will be activated. … RHP Luis Cessa was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He tested positive for COVID-19 before camp opened. … RHP Tommy Kahnle had Tommy John surgery Tuesday. … Miguel Andújar made his first appearance at third base in the regular season since shoulder surgery on May 20 last year.

Phillies: RHP Seranthony Domínguez had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last Thursday after a long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UP NEXT

LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 1.59 ERA) starts for the Yankees and RHP Zach Eflin makes his season debut for the Phillies in the series finale Thursday.