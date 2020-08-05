PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are working on a plan to retrieve barges stuck on the Vine Street Expressway bridge along the Schuylkill River. The Vine Street Expressway between Interstate 76 and Broad Street will remain closed through Thursday afternoon as crews continue to work on removing the barges that broke loose and drifted down the river during intense flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The crane barge, and two other barges tied with it, broke loose drifting down the river before stopping at the Vine Street Expressway bridge.

Now, they are resting on the Vine Street Expressway bridge.

A barge on the Schuylkill River is still stuck by Vine St. Expressway Bridge after the river swelled during yesterday’s storm and it became unsecured https://t.co/aeolFub0Dv @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/b1s0a63IlV — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 5, 2020

The accident forced parts of the Vine Street Expressway to close.

Officials with the City of Philadelphia, as well as PennDOT and Army Corps of Engineers met Wednesday morning to discuss how to get the barge removed.

The crane on top of the barge crashed into the bridge.

Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted a photo Tuesday night of the barge stuck under the Vine Street Expressway bridge.

The barge caused traffic trouble for the morning rush Wednesday.

In order to remove the barge, the plan is to have a rescue tugboat come up the river in the afternoon.

A crew will then work to safely dislodge it.

The crane barge got stuck after yesterday’s storm caused the Schuylkill River to swell.

The barge was being used for a dredging project that started in June.

The company working on the project is Atlantic Subsea of Bridgeport, New Jersey, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

CBS3 reached out to ask Atlantic Subsea why the barge was not secured given the impending storm but have not heard back at this time.