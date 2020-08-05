Comments
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Haverford Township School District superintendent is recommending schools start the year virtually. Superintendent Dr. Maureen Reusche says virtual learning would continue through at least September.
Depending on coronavirus data and recommendations from experts, schools would then move to a hybrid model if it is deemed safe. Under the proposal, students would attend school in-person on alternating days.
Reusche says Haverford Township is one of three areas in Delaware County with the highest positive case counts over the last 30 days.
A school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. Reusche will make her recommendations to the school board then.
