PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tropical Storm Isaias has brought on water rescues, home rescues and with the Schukyll River expected to exceed flood stage by Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Fire Department says the worst may not be over just yet.

“I want to make sure everyone understands the storm is not over,” Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

.@PhillyFireDept members are currently performing multiple water rescues across the city; PLEASE if you can’t see the road #TurnAroundDontDrown! (And of course…stay away from the water!) pic.twitter.com/igwmMzCFBS — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) August 4, 2020

Thiel is warning Philadelphia residents that although the rain may have stopped by mid-afternoon, the threat of the storm that lashed the region throughout the morning isn’t over just yet.

“The bulk of the rain has ended, however, we’re still going to have significant wind gusts for the next few hours and the flooding has just begun,” Thiel said.

GALLERY: Tropical Storm Isaias Causing Flooding, Destruction Across Region

During the onset of the storm, you could see downed trees and torrential downpours throughout the city.

The Office of Emergency Management was activated at 8 a.m. as flooding began to make driving nearly impossible on certain roads and created dangerous conditions even for some homeowners.

Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Trail Of Destruction After Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Batter Region

“We’ve had submerged vehicles. We’re rescuing people from houses right now along Darby Creek,” Thiel said. “Cobbs Creek is completely flooded. The Wissahickon is out of its banks. We need everybody’s help to not get into situations where we have to put folks in harm’s way and make rescues.”

2nd Alarmers at Island & Lindbergh Blvd assisting multple agencies during extensive flooding involving multple homes.@PhillyFireDept @PhillyPolice pic.twitter.com/2vi4kjdVnn — 2ND ALARMERS (@PHILASACHIEF) August 4, 2020

Chopper 3 was over the scene of major flooding at 80th and Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. Some cars can be seen underwater in the area.

Eyewitness News has been told multiple rescues are in progress.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News they had about 180 fire-related incidents Tuesday morning. That’s five times what they normally do by that time on any given day.