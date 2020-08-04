DOVER, Del. (CBS) — In Delaware, Tropical Storm Isaias brought with it three tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service in Kent County. And the damage is significant.

Gov. John Carney declared a State of Emergency Tuesday evening to coordinate response and recovery. It is in effect until further notice.

“Several communities in Delaware experienced significant damage from Tropical Storm Isaias,” Carney said. “We are declaring a State of Emergency to provide coordinated assistance for response and recovery efforts from this storm damage. Severe weather can happen quickly. I urge all Delawareans to stay safe, and prepare for any future weather events by visiting [preparede.org]preparede.org.”

This is just one example of what a Dover neighborhood is dealing with. This transformer couldn’t sustain the winds and neither could trees and a number of power lines.

Roots of trees, planted for decades are now exposed.

“It was unbelievable. It happened so quick, Mother Nature taking its course,” said Anthony Brady.

Brady’s home has minor damage but his front yard now needs a major clean up after this tree came crashing down and his carport took off with the wind.

“That tree is older than I am and I’m not going to say how old I am but it just took it right out of its roots and that one right there too is up out of its roots,” he said.

His dog’s kennel and backyard shed are also gone, along with all the shade his family got from tree branches.

“Doesn’t it just feel like you’re in a forest?” said Dr. Reba Hollingsworth, of Dover.

Dr. Hollingsworth is 93 years old and is happy to be OK. There is some damage to her family room and you can barely spot her BMW under a 63-year-old tree.

“The whole tree is on top of my car and smashed it. I think it’s totaled. I just had the radiator fixed this week. Spent a whole lot of money on that but I’m alright,” she said.

Over in Middletown, fierce winds ripped the roof off of a shed, took down trees, and power lines buckled and snapped from the pressure.

“All of a sudden it sounded like the world was ending,” said Anna Wooleyhan. “It was scary. It was scary I tell you.”

Officials have now pivoted to recovery, working with the Red Cross to get shelter for those who lost their homes. Along with bringing in extra crews to help restore power and suspending trash collection until Thursday.

Those crews are helping with debris removal.