PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After storm damage from Tropical Storm Isaias caused delays and suspensions of SEPTA service, transit officials announced Tuesday night that Regional Rail service has been suspended until further notice. This is due to an unsecured barge on the Schuylkill River.
The barge is currently located near the Vine Street Expressway Bridge, which is upstream from a SEPTA rail bridge at 30th Street, officials said in a statement.
The decision to suspend service is out of an abundance of caution.
SEPTA says the suspension will likely continue through the end of Tuesday night’s schedule.
Bridge inspectors and other personnel are at the scene to work on reopening the bridge once the situation with the barge is resolved.
