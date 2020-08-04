PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has issued a travel advisory as weather conditions worsen. Some of the key changes include no trolley service between Sharon Hill and MacDade Boulevard because of high water.
Bus service is running instead.
Trolley service has also be impacted due to Tuesday’s weather.
Routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 in both directions may experience delays of up to 15 minutes due to high water levels. While Routes 101 and 102 have been suspended until further notice due to high water levels.
Several regional rail lines including the Media/Elwyn Line and the Manayunk/Norristown Line are running up to 15 minutes late.
Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Wilmington/Newark, West Trenton, and the Norristown High Speed Lines have been suspended until further notice.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on schedules.
