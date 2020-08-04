Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A recovery mission has been declared by emergency officials in Delaware County after Pennsylvania State Troopers say a man has gone missing while swimming at Ridley Creek Park. According to state police, the man believed to be 18 or 19 years old was last seen just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near West Bishop Hollow Road and Chapel Hill Road.
According to witnesses, the man did a backflip from a bridge and into the water. He has not been seen since.
They add that he was possibly wearing a Penncrest High School T-shirt.
A large-scale search is ongoing.
If there is a sighting of this individual, or if someone can provide any information, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks at 484-840-1000.
