UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) –A 44-year-old woman is dead after Lehigh County officials say her car was swept away by floodwaters on Tuesday. Allentown’s coroner’s office announced that the woman died around 4:25 p.m.
According to officials, the woman was driving when she entered high water along the 6300 block of North Main Street in Upper Saucon Township.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The coroner’s office is working with the Upper Saucon Township Police Department to conduct the investigation.
