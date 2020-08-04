OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed several tornadoes across the area. Viewers captured video of a tornado spinning in Marmora during the height of the storm.

The wild weather flipped cars and flooded homes and businesses. From Cape May to Sea Isle to Ocean City, the damage down the shore has been widespread.

On 60th Street and Central Avenue in Ocean City, you can see some of the siding has been stripped off of a home from the storm.

Dramatic viewer video captured what else happened. Whipping winds peel off part of the roof to one home in Ocean City.

Debris is seen flying everywhere and so does a chunk of the roof before it lands on the front of the home’s roof.

GALLERY: Tropical Storm Isaias Causing Flooding, Destruction Across Region

Eyewitness News cameras then captured the wind knocking it into the side of the next-door house and onto the ground.

Nearby at 32nd and Central, strong wind gusts pushed the steeple off the Central Ocean City Union Chapel. But it’s mostly in one piece and crews were able to secure it.

Over at fish alley in Sea Isle City, the storm snapped a utility pole and sent people seen running for safety as it collapsed.

Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Trail Of Destruction After Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Batter Region

In Wildwood, the wind decimated part of the roof at the Brittany Motel.

At Cape May Point, choppy waters surrounded the S.S. Atlantus, an experimental concrete ship used during World War I. It eventually sunk during a storm in 1926.

But it’s still visible today from Sunset Beach.

Meantime, not too far away in Cape May, a tree branch came crashing into a woman’s roof and through her ceiling.

“After that, we heard gushing water on the carpet it was bad,” Haley Wheeler said.