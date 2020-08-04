LONGPORT, N.J. (CBS) – Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina Monday night. The powerful storm is now churning its way toward our region, bringing with it the threat of high winds, heavy rain, and dangerous flooding.

The shore communities are now bracing for its impacts.

A state of emergency went into effect in New Jersey at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Gov. Phil Murphy says it will stay in effect throughout the duration of the storm. Murphy warns residents to not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary and if you must drive, take it slow and use caution.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire region.

UPDATE: I am declaring a STATEWIDE STATE OF EMERGENCY for Hurricane Isaias effective at 5:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020:

☑Do not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary

☑If you MUST drive, take it slow, use caution, and leave extra time to get to your destination pic.twitter.com/mMDUJsPhal — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 4, 2020

Flooding will be a huge concern as the day goes on. About two to three inches of rain are expected along the Jersey shore points and three to four in South Jersey.

Coastal New Jersey is under a high surf advisory and a high risk for dangerous rip currents.

A tropical storm is in effect for all of New Jersey so be prepared for wind damage, Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu warns. Winds will begin to pick up during the late morning and into the early afternoon. The strongest winds in our region will be confined to the Jersey Shore, where tropical-storm-force winds are possible. That means winds of up to 74 mph or greater.

A tornado watch is also in effect for Salem, Cumberland and Cape May Counties.