GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) — The Georgetown Police Department is still searching for missing 2-year-old Cristobal Lopez. Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two men and a vehicle.
The child was last seen on July 25 on South Front Street in Georgetown while in the custody of his cousin. Delaware State Police issued an Amber Alert on July 27.
The cousin told investigators that Cristobal was taken by his mother, Angelina Lopez, who has an active court order stating the child should remain in the custody of the cousin.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.
