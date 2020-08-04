MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Residents in a section of Conshohocken Borough in Montgomery County are being warned to evacuate the area as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through the region. Conshohocken Borough posted on Twitter Tuesday morning telling all residential units and businesses along Colwell Lane to evacuate.

“All residential units and businesses within the Conshohocken section along Colwell Lane are recommend to evacuate due to flash flooding,” the tweet read.

Tropical Storm Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane after making landfall near the Carolinas.

For Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs, residents can expect wind gusts of 50-65+ mph.

The region faces a slight risk for severe weather.

Winds are expected to be at their strongest in the late morning to late afternoon when the center of Isaias is projected to move directly over the I-95 corridor from southwest to northeast.

Residents in the area should expect down trees, wires and power outages.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, and all of New Jersey and Delaware. Heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding remains a primary threat.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the entire region until 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The rain and wind will end tomorrow in the late afternoon or early evening as the storm exits.

